Sixth-ranked Wildcats step up with Lauren Ware injured, outlast North Dakota State

It wasn’t scripted to go this way.

Arizona returned to the court on Thursday night, playing its first game in 12 days after UC Riverside canceled their game because of COVID-19 issues. The Wildcats said they were excited to show what they had learned during their time off.

Less than 30 seconds into the game, sophomore Lauren Ware crumbled onto the floor and screamed in pain, holding her right knee.

A hush grew over the crowd at McKale Center as the trainer and UA coach Adia Barnes watched over Ware and helped her off the court.

With Ware out, the sixth-ranked Wildcats relied on the experience of the upperclassmen and an elite defense to hold off a pesky North Dakota State 59-47 in front of 7,037 fans.

Ware dislocated her knee, Barnes said after the game. Ware will get an MRI once the swelling goes down, and is likely to miss at least a week or two. Ware returned to the UA bench with ice on her knee before halftime. In the second half, her knee was wrapped and in a brace and she was using hand crutches.

Ware did not tear her ACL, which was a relief to Barnes. She suffered a tear to her other knee in high school.