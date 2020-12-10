Smooth performance against Bakersfield underscores Wildcats' early-season improvement

That much was apparent Wednesday: The Wildcats arguably put up their smoothest offensive performance of the season Wednesday, shooting 48.2% from the field while using 21 assists to set up 27 of their made baskets.

Arizona now has the 14th highest ratio of assists to makes in Division I, with 67.0% of their baskets coming off assists.

“We try to look at it like all coaching staffs,” Miller said Wednesday. “Are they good shots? Are the shots taken by the right people? Are we moving the ball? Are the 3-point shots we’re taking a function of our offense? And tonight, we really did share the ball well.”

So even if the competition and location hasn’t been the most challenging, the Wildcats’ will is clear: No matter who is in the way, they appear to be looking for each other.

“The biggest thing is that we’ve been together since late August,” said senior guard Terrell Brown, who led the Wildcats with 16 points and six assists on Wednesday. “We kind of have a feel for each other, we found each other’s hot spots and stuff like that.

“We’re sharing the ball and that’s the key to winning games.”