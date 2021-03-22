Smothering defense leads Wildcats to 35-point win over Stony Brook in NCAA Tournament opener

Adia Barnes can check off another task on her to-do list as Arizona's coach after the third-seeded Wildcats routed No. 14-seed Stony Brook 79-42 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament's Mercado Region in San Antonio on Monday.

Arizona's win came in thei first NCAA Tournament appearance in 16 years. The 35-point margin of victory is the largest for the Wildcats in the NCAA Tournament, surpassing a 22-point win over Western Kentucky in 1997.

Arizona advances to play 11th-seeded BYU in Wednesday's second round. The Cougars pulled off the first upset of the tournament on Monday, beating Rutgers 69-66.

The Wildcats' smothering full-court defense forced 25 turnovers — 13 in the first half, including nine steals — and converted it into 25 points. All-Pac-12 forward Sam Thomas, an all-conference defensive selection, tied her career-high with six steals. The Wildcats finished with 17 steals.

Star guard Aari McDonald, who was named a Naismith Defensive Player of the Year finalist hours before the game, led the way with 20 points on 8 for 14 shooting from the field, four assists, three steals and four turnovers.