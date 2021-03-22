Smothering defense leads Wildcats to 35-point win over Stony Brook in NCAA Tournament opener

Adia Barnes can check off another task on her to-do list as Arizona's coach after the third-seeded Wildcats routed No. 14-seed Stony Brook 79-42 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament's Mercado Region in San Antonio on Monday.
Arizona's win came in thei first NCAA Tournament appearance in 16 years. The 35-point margin of victory is the largest for the Wildcats in the NCAA Tournament, surpassing a 22-point win over Western Kentucky in 1997.
Arizona advances to play 11th-seeded BYU in Wednesday's second round. The Cougars pulled off the first upset of the tournament on Monday, beating Rutgers 69-66.
The Wildcats' smothering full-court defense forced 25 turnovers — 13 in the first half, including nine steals — and converted it into 25 points. All-Pac-12 forward Sam Thomas, an all-conference defensive selection, tied her career-high with six steals. The Wildcats finished with 17 steals.
Star guard Aari McDonald, who was named a Naismith Defensive Player of the Year finalist hours before the game, led the way with 20 points on 8 for 14 shooting from the field, four assists, three steals and four turnovers.
In the opening minutes, Stony Brook led 4-2, but that quickly dissipated in the final 18:51 of the first half. The Wildcats received fruits from their suffocating defensive labor and opened up a 15-2 run in the first quarter, and capped the first period with an Helena Pueyo buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
Despite Stony Brook out-rebounding Arizona 17-15 in the first half, Arizona out-scored the Sea Wolves 30-6 in the paint and had 14 points off the bench to take a 47-20 lead.
Arizona's first-half cushion was beneficial for Arizona considering the Wildcats only out-scored Stony Brook 13-12 in the third quarter — 19-12 in the fourth period. Arizona stayed out of reach and cruised to a 79-44 win.
Making her NCAA Tournament debut, Cate Reese recorded 16 points and six rebounds in 29 minutes. Senior forward Trinity Baptiste finished with 18 points on 8 for 10 shooting and five rebounds.
NCAA Stony Brook Arizona Basketball
NCAA Stony Brook Arizona Basketball
NCAA Stony Brook Arizona Basketball
NCAA Stony Brook Arizona Basketball
NCAA Stony Brook Arizona Basketball
NCAA Stony Brook Arizona Basketball
NCAA Stony Brook Arizona Basketball
NCAA Stony Brook Arizona Basketball
NCAA Stony Brook Arizona Basketball
NCAA Stony Brook Arizona Basketball
NCAA Stony Brook Arizona Basketball
NCAA Stony Brook Arizona Basketball
NCAA Stony Brook Arizona Basketball
NCAA Stony Brook Arizona Basketball
NCAA Stony Brook Arizona Basketball
NCAA Stony Brook Arizona Basketball
Follow The Wildcaster on Twitter for live updates of Arizona at the NCAA Tournament in San Antonio.
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports