Social media helping Wildcats connect with fans that have been shut out because of the pandemic

Thomas said “everyone’s phone was blowing up” following Arizona’s win over Indiana in the Elite Eight.

“All of us were on social media for like two hours just trying to respond to everyone as much as we can, because we do get a lot of notifications, so we’re just trying to respond to everything,” she said.

Thomas added that social media is “very important, especially during the tournament, because everyone wants to know what we’re doing in the bubble.”

“Everyone is following us, so it’s nice to have the fans that we’ve had from the beginning,” Thomas said.

“And obviously since my freshman year, our social media has grown up. … We’re just trying to keep the fans engaged and involved.”

Social media also allows Arizona fans to virtually cheer from afar. Sometimes those fans have Twitter followings of their own.