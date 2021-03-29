Social media reactions from Arizona's first-ever Final Four berth

What a night.
The Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team took down Indiana 66-53 behind Aari McDonald's 33 points and will advance to the Final Four for the first time in school history.
As you might expect, social media was buzzing after the Wildcats' monumental win. We rounded up the best reactions of the night.
What a moment ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BW5rpy4A02— Arizona Women's Basketball (@ArizonaWBB) March 30, 2021
Congratulations to @ArizonaWBB on going to the Final Four!!— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 30, 2021
Amazing! @AariMcdonald got the goods! @AdiaBarnes Salute🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺 Final Four! #Beardown— Damon Stoudamire (@Iambiggie503) March 30, 2021
FINAL FOUR!!!!!! Congrats @ArizonaWBB!!!!!! So proud of all the players and coaches. What an incredible run!!— Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) March 30, 2021
Ari McDonald forever a UofA legend! it’s stamped.— Allonzo Trier (@ISO_ZO) March 30, 2021
@ArizonaWBB You Know What it is!! Outstanding! #WinningisContagious pic.twitter.com/X3K9neigex— Jedd Fisch (@CoachJeddFisch) March 30, 2021
What I’m starting to notice is that when you bring back alumni to colleges that appreciated and loved their time there, they make the best coaches men and women. At least in this day n age! @AdiaBarnes congrats @Rjeff24 talks you up crazy!— Channing Frye (@channingfrye) March 30, 2021
Big congrats to @ArizonaWBB and @AdiaBarnes ! This is the result of the hard work in the past few years. It always pays off #BearDown #NotDoneYet https://t.co/jGNb7Ie4fC— Dušan Ristić (@ristic_dusan) March 30, 2021
Congrats @ArizonaWBB @AdiaBarnes Final 4! Next up...Championship!!! 🐻⬇️ Arizona!!! 🙌🏾— Loren Woods (@mrlorenwoods) March 30, 2021
Yes!!! @ArizonaWBB !!!!Final four baby. Great job @AdiaBarnes and the entire team!#BearDown #FinalFour— matt muehlebach (@mattmuehlebach) March 30, 2021
Aari McDonald = SUPERSTAR ⭐️#ncaaW x @ArizonaWBB pic.twitter.com/L4MgZoFfzz— NCAA Women’s Basketball (@ncaawbb) March 30, 2021
McDonald is NICE! @ArizonaWBB Also, hi Coach!!! 👋🏼🥳— Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) March 30, 2021
🎊#WFinalFour x @ArizonaWBB pic.twitter.com/tfTeMEN776— NCAA Women’s Basketball (@ncaawbb) March 30, 2021
Aari McDonald ya’ll. Bear down @ArizonaWBB!! First Final Four appearance for the Wildcats. What a moment for a program that won SIX games 4 years ago.— Ashley Adamson (@AdamsonAshley) March 30, 2021
MADE *FOUR* IT!!! BEARDOWN @ArizonaWBB https://t.co/zlEzIbXf57— Taryne Mowatt-McKinney (@tarynemowatt) March 30, 2021
@AariMcdonald @ArizonaWBB see ya at the fiiiiiiiiiiiiiinal 4 #NCAATournament #BearDown— Jason "The Jet" Terry (@jasonterry31) March 30, 2021
Aari McDonald finished with 33 pts tonight to help Arizona advance to the Final Four for the first time in program history.It was McDonald's second 30-pt game of the NCAA tournament. The rest of the Arizona program has 1 such game combined. pic.twitter.com/w4rKoaqBlx— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 30, 2021
Put some respect on Aari McDonald’s name! She’s not talked about enough! 🗣 @AariMcdonald— Jordin Canada ✨ (@jordin_canada) March 28, 2021
