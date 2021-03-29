 Skip to main content
Social media reactions from Arizona's first-ever Final Four berth
Arizona Wildcats Basketball

Best tweets from the night

033021-spt-ncaa women-p8.jpg

Arizona Wildcats guard Aari McDonald (2) is surrounded by her teammates after she scores another career high in the second half during the Elite Eight NCAA Tournament regional final game at The Alamodome in San Antionio, Texas on March 29, 2021. Arizona wins 66-53 and is headed to the Final Four.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

What a night. 

The Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team took down Indiana 66-53 behind Aari McDonald's 33 points and will advance to the Final Four for the first time in school history.

As you might expect, social media was buzzing after the Wildcats' monumental win. We rounded up the best reactions of the night.

