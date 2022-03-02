Social media reactions to Arizona clinching Pac-12 regular-season title

Emotions of awe, excitement and more poured in on social media late Tuesday night as the Arizona Wildcats were crowned regular-season winners of the Pac-12 with a 91-71 rout of USC.
We've compiled all the top reactions by the college basketball world following the Wildcats' win.
‼️ 𝐓𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐈𝐓 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊 𝐓𝐎 𝐓𝐔𝐂𝐒𝐎𝐍 ‼️#BearDown #RunWithUs pic.twitter.com/ijDhVrahSY— Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 2, 2022
No. 2 Arizona has its 20th game with 40 points in the paint this season. That's the most by any Pac-12 team in the last 15 seasons. pic.twitter.com/6shN0D0I7h— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 2, 2022
Not sure there is a team in college basketball whose pieces fit together better than Arizona's. The Wildcats have everything. Elite chemistry and role allocation. A championship performance tonight at USC.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 2, 2022
Arizona is the most unstoppable team in the country when every guy is finding their spots and they're just playing together — and playing fast. It's so damn fun to watch.— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) March 2, 2022
Arizona has the best A game in the country.— Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) March 2, 2022
Benn with the vision, Terry with the flush pic.twitter.com/40M4YxN0Nw— Alec White (@AlecWhite_UA) March 2, 2022
Arizona playing like it wants to go home with the Pac-12 title.— Alec White (@AlecWhite_UA) March 2, 2022
Seriously, if you like basketball it’s damn near impossible not to appreciate this Arizona team. Wildcats play a beautiful game.— Kent Somers (@kentsomers) March 2, 2022
Tommy Lloyd after Arizona winning the Pac-12 championship: "It feels great. I'm so proud of the guys. ... It's been a lot of fun. But I got a coaching disease and we got a game on Thursday."— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) March 2, 2022
Dunk Counter: 8⃣📺 ESPN📱 https://t.co/71WJLXVOSw pic.twitter.com/3PiBRuE36j— Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 2, 2022
Payraise to my guy Medcalf please! pic.twitter.com/heO4acQB2s— Kerr (@KerrKriisa) March 2, 2022
Current Pac-12 standings: 1. Arizona**The Grand Canyon** 2. USC3. UCLA #FightOn— Bryan (@USCOracle) March 2, 2022
Games with 20+ assists this season:- Arizona: 19 (including tonight)- The other 11 Pac-12 teams combined: 18Just an awesome brand of basketball to watch.— Jared Berson (@JaredBerson) March 2, 2022
Appears Arizona has no interest in letting Saturday’s loss linger. Wildcats hammering USC on the road. Up 24 at halftime. Benn Mathurin putting on a show — just an awesome half of basketball by Arizona.— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 2, 2022
It’s been 25 years since Arizona won the national title. There’s a chance the Wildcats can do it again this year. Absolutely pasting USC right now on the road and clicking on all cylinders. ‘Cats up 51-27 at the break.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 2, 2022
Arizona just delivered one of the most dazzling halves of the season. By anyone. Six dunks, seven threes. Absolutely housing USC on the road, 51-27.— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) March 2, 2022
