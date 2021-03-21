'Some people ought to be ashamed of themselves': Pac-12 showing it deserves more respect

Things were different with the Pac-12’s Oregon teams. The Ducks were spared postgame questions because they were spared a game in the first place – with VCU’s newfound COVID issues automatically advancing Oregon into the second round via a no contest – while Oregon State was, of course, an actual underdog.

But even the Beavers may not have really seen themselves that way, at least after that Jan. 14 evening in Corvallis when Arizona handed them a 98-64 loss. OSU went 9-7 the rest of the regular season, then won three games to capture the Pac-12 Tournament title.

“After we got beat by Arizona at home, we really rallied, and we talked about keeping things simple and executing, enjoying each other, and playing harder than our opponent,” OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said.

“We said, ‘Guys, let’s just focus on those three things. If we can check those boxes, the game will be successful. It may not lead to wins right away, but it will eventually.

“And lo and behold, after you get a few wins, now all of a sudden, the trust comes. Their trust in each other is on both ends of the floor, and it’s resulted into a heck of a run here. … Credit to everybody that’s really been through to kind of blaze a trail to put us in a position we’re in right now.”