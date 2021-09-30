Sophomore Kerr Kriisa comfortable taking over as Wildcats' point guard

“And the way we’re moving our bodies and moving the ball, I think he’s going to be adept at making the reads we need to be made on ball screens,” Lloyd added.

There’s no doubt Kriisa is OK with the role. Having already accepted the pressure of playing where Steve Kerr is a legend — and putting on Kerr’s No. 25 jersey — Kriisa is also comfortable leading a team.

He doesn’t know any other way.

“Before last year, I never played a two-guard position. I’ve been a point guard all my life,” Kriisa said. “I don’t know who took this narrative either. It’s really weird.”

As with so many other uncertainties during the transition from Sean Miller to Lloyd last spring, it just wasn’t clear initially during the offseason if Kerr would be in that role — or at Arizona at all.

On the same day that UA announced it was hiring Lloyd to replace Miller, Kriisa told ESPN that he would be entering the transfer portal. He withdrew a week later, having said he already trusted Lloyd “100%.”

Akinjo entered the transfer portal a day after Kriisa did, eventually heading to Baylor. But Kriisa said the resulting opportunity did not factor in his decision.