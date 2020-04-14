Spring signing period opens with Stanford, Arizona State on top — and Arizona pushing to fill four spots

Both teams, however, could face significant pro losses: Stanford guard Tyrell Terry, ASU guard Remy Martin and Sun Devils forward Romello White have all declared for the NBA Draft — with at least Martin expected to stay in it.

The 2020 recruiting classes from Utah (19th) and UCLA (30th) also rank higher than Arizona nationally (33rd), while USC is 41st in rankings that don’t even factor in transfers — and the Trojans landed four of them, including Morgan.

But, of course, there’s still a long way to go. And if Arizona can land top remaining target Kerwin Walton, a four-star shooting guard from Minnesota, the Wildcats will jump up the rankings and improve their Pac-12 prospects next season.

A high school teammate of departing Wildcat forward Zeke Nnaji, Walton visited Arizona for its Red-Blue Game last September and has continued to consider the program.

But North Carolina gained an open scholarship last week when Brandon Huffman entered the transfer portal. The Tar Heels offered it to Walton, even though they already have the nation’s third-rated recruiting class, including three five-star players and four-star former Arizona target Puff Johnson.