Stanford, Arizona top our Pac-12 women's basketball preseason poll

Pac-12 women's basketball media day will take place on Tuesday in San Francisco. Star reporter PJ Brown's poll, submitted to the league, is below:

1. Stanford

Last season: 32-4 overall, 16-0 Pac-12 (1st); lost to Connecticut in the Final Four.

The Cardinal can make their third national title run in as many years. Another top 5 recruiting class joins a solid returning core featuring Haley Jones, Cameron Brink and Fran Belibi.

2. Arizona

Last season: 21-8 overall, 10-6 Pac-12 (4th); lost to North Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Look for transfers Esmery Martinez, Jade Loville and Lauren Fields and freshmen Maya Nnaji, Lemyah Hylton, Kailyn Gilbert and Paris Clark to put their stamp on the program quickly.

3. UCLA

Last season: 18-13 overall, 8-8 Pac-12 (7th); lost to South Dakota State in WNIT semifinals.

If the Bruins can stay healthy after two rocky seasons and despite another season-ending injury — this time to Angela Dugalic — they will compete in the the top part of the league. UCLA's loaded roster starts with senior Charisma Osbourne and freshman Kiki Rice.

4. Oregon

Last season: 20-12 overall, 11-6 Pac-12 (3rd); lost to Belmont in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The nation's No. 2 recruiting class — Phoenix’s Kennedy Basham, Chance Gray and Grace Vanslooten — join the Ducks’ core of Sedona Prince, Te-Hina Paopao and Endiya Rogers.

5. Washington State

Last season: 19-11 overall, 11-6 Pac-12 (2nd); lost to Kansas State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

It all starts with Charlisse Leger-Walker. The Cougars have surrounded her with good pieces, including Bella Murekatete, the Pac-12's reigning Most Improved Player.

6. Oregon State

Last season: 17-14 overall, 6-9 Pac-12 (8th).

OSU will look to get back on track — and back in the NCAA Tournament — behind All-Pac-12 selection Talia Von Oelhoffen and top freshmen Timea Gardiner and Reagan Beers.

7. Utah

Last season: 21-12 overall, 8-7 Pac-12 (6th); lost to Texas in second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Utes will go as far as the sophomore duo of Jenna Johnson and Gianna Kneepkens and transfer Alissa Pili takes them.

8. Colorado

Last season: 22-9 overall, 9-7 Pac-12 (5th); lost to Creighton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

It’s Jaylyn Sherrod’s team this season, though the Buffaloes star has a quite a few pieces around her: Quay Miller, the Pac-12's reigning Sixth Player of the Year; Frida Formann; and Kindyll Wetta, a member of the All-Pac-12 defensive team.

9. Arizona State

Last season: 12-14 overall, 4-9 Pac-12 (9th).

Natasha Adair takes over for longtime coach Charli Turner-Thorne, who retired in the spring.

10. USC

Last season: 12-16 overall, 5-12 Pac-12 (10th).

Lindsay Gottlieb has added seven transfers, none bigger than former South Carolina player Destiny Littleton.

11. Washington

Last season: 7-16 overall, 2-12 Pac-12 (12th).

UW is still a work in progress under second-year coach Tina Langley. Expect big moments from senior Emma Grothaus, who was on the Lisa Leslie Award watch list, along with Haley Van Dyke and Lauren Schwartz.

12. Cal

Last season: 11-13 overall, 2-10 Pac-12 (11th).