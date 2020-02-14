Stanford has had no answers for Arizona Wildcats since Sean Miller took over 11 years ago

“Yeah,” Miller said. “I mean, we’ve always approached every game as it’s just a brand-new experience, especially from one season to the next because there’s so much change on both sides. It’s not as if the same group plays against each other for three or four years.”

Even from his viewpoint, Stanford coach Jerod Haase expressed it similarly.

“The one game (against Arizona) that I’m concerned about is this year,” he said. “Obviously, it’s been a bad history in the short term from Stanford, but we also understand this game is an independent event.”

Well, they do have a point.

The Wildcats will be starting just one player who faced Stanford a year ago and, as they’ve made painfully clear through an inconsistent 17-7 season so far, a total of only three out of 10 players in their extended rotation are back: Dylan Smith, Chase Jeter and Lee.

Stanford has it nearly as bad in terms of continuity. Not counting junior forward Oscar da Silva, who is not expected to play Saturday because of a head injury suffered Feb. 8 at Colorado, the Cardinal will be facing Arizona with three freshmen who weren’t around last season plus two sophomores who played only sparingly last season.