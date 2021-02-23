Stanford took cold-shooting Cats out of their element in Monday's 14-point win

Arizona cut the lead to 10 points twice in the fourth, but couldn’t get any closer. McDonald finished with 20 points on 8 of 24 shooting. She missed all six of her 3-point attempts.

Arizona shot just 30.9% from the field.

“They are a really smart team coached by one of the best coaches in the country (Tara VanDerveer),” McDonald said. “They just play solid percentages, which is hard. They kind of mess with people’s minds. I definitely have to encourage my teammates to get up more shots. … we’ve just got to convert and focus.”

Arizona’s defense held Stanford to its second-lowest scoring output of the season and forced 16 turnovers.

In the end it was the little mistakes that hurt. The Wildcats didn’t box out on a missed free throw and Stanford kicked it out and knocked down a 3-pointer. Arizona was driving for a transition basket, but a pass to Bendu Yeaney missed.

UA coach Adia Barnes said the Cardinal “force you into your weaknesses.”