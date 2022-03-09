Stanford's stunner delivers warning to Wildcats: Anything's possible in March

“The 15 3s they made were in the first 30 minutes of the game,” Stanford coach Jerod Haase said. “I told our guys: ‘Just stay with the plan.’ You know, these things tend to balance out.”

So when the Sun Devils stopped hitting 3s — or doing much of anything else — Stanford was there. Graham’s missed hook with nine seconds left was rebounded by forward Harrison Ingram, who was the only non-Arizona player to pick up one of the conference’s major awards when he was named Freshman of the Year on Tuesday.

Ingram drove it all the way downcourt and tried to move into the paint, then lost control of it about 10 feet away from the basket. But Keefe picked the ball up, then quickly flipped it over the basket, off the glass and in.

He might have to watch the replay to see what exactly happened.

In some ways, for Keefe, it was all a blur.

“Honestly, I don’t know how I ended up with the ball,” Keefe said. “Harrison was driving in and he had a nice spin move but it just kind of got poked out. I knew the game clock was super-low, so I just turned around, shot the ball off the glass like I’ve done a million times before.”