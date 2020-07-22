You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Star 2023 guard Mikey Williams eliminates Arizona, keeps ASU in final list of schools

Star 2023 guard Mikey Williams eliminates Arizona, keeps ASU in final list of schools

Mikey Williams, Arizona Wildcats target for 2023

Arizona target Mikey Williams scored 77 points in San Diego Ysidro High School's 116-52 win over Kearny on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2019. 

 (Twitter / @tetuck)

Mikey Williams, one of the top high school guards in the nation, trimmed his recruitment down to 10 schools and eliminated the Arizona Wildcats. 

In response to national protests following the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, the San Diego native tweeted in May that he would strongly consider attending a Historically Black college or university (HBCU). Williams listed North Carolina Central, Alabama State, Hampton, Texas Southern and Tennessee State. 

The other programs to make the cut for Williams were Arizona State, USC, San Diego State, Kansas and Memphis. 

ASU, along with UA, was one of the first schools to offer the the 6-foot-2-inch, 175-pound Williams. 

Most notably, Williams became an internet sensation after scoring 77 points for San Ysidro High School against Kearny, a single-game CIF San Diego Section record, which was previously set by Tyrone Shelley in 2005.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Adia Barnes recalls meeting Kobe Bryant

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News