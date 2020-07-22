Star 2023 guard Mikey Williams eliminates Arizona, keeps ASU in final list of schools

Mikey Williams, one of the top high school guards in the nation, trimmed his recruitment down to 10 schools and eliminated the Arizona Wildcats.

In response to national protests following the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, the San Diego native tweeted in May that he would strongly consider attending a Historically Black college or university (HBCU). Williams listed North Carolina Central, Alabama State, Hampton, Texas Southern and Tennessee State.

The other programs to make the cut for Williams were Arizona State, USC, San Diego State, Kansas and Memphis.

I appreciate every college that has recruited me up until this point but here’s my top 10. Let’s Rock! pic.twitter.com/wcWQDnV8wR — Mikey Williams (@619PRESIDENTIAL) July 22, 2020

ASU, along with UA, was one of the first schools to offer the the 6-foot-2-inch, 175-pound Williams.

Most notably, Williams became an internet sensation after scoring 77 points for San Ysidro High School against Kearny, a single-game CIF San Diego Section record, which was previously set by Tyrone Shelley in 2005.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.