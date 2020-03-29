Stars of Arizona’s 1997 title team celebrate during replay of national championship game

Sunday afternoon turned into a watch party for Tucsonans and Arizona Wildcat basketball fans.
It's not quite the 23-year anniversary of the Wildcats' first and only national championship, which was played on March 31, 1997, but CBS aired the "milestone victory for Arizona" when the fourth-seeded UA held off No. 1 seed Kentucky 84-79 in overtime.
A few players from the '97 team, among others, tuned in and shared their thoughts about the biggest moment in UA basketball history.
Miles Simon
At the end of that game, I wanted to keep that ball forever. I had it over night. Then when we got on the plane the next day, Coach O asked who had the ball and I gave it to the rightful owner which is him!! Love that man-we all did it together @APlayersProgram— Miles Simon (@milessimon) March 29, 2020
Thank you all for hanging with me on here during the game. Unreal memories!!! BEAR DOWN!!! @APlayersProgram #97CHAMPS 💍💍💍— Miles Simon (@milessimon) March 29, 2020
I didn't make any 3's in this game. I believe 8 field goals and 14 made free throws. CRAZY!!! @APlayersProgram— Miles Simon (@milessimon) March 29, 2020
In OT, we didn't make one field goal, all free throws!! @APlayersProgram— Miles Simon (@milessimon) March 29, 2020
BTW @nikebasketball can we get these 97 @APlayersProgram jerseys back into the uniform rotation please!! The white and red, the Navy and white, sprinkle in the Red as an alternate— Miles Simon (@milessimon) March 29, 2020
The only thing that Coach O said in the huddle going into overtime was "the toughest team was going to win" that's it, nothing else. We believed @APlayersProgram— Miles Simon (@milessimon) March 29, 2020
My current Head coach Frank Vogel was a Grad assistant at Kentucky during this game. @APlayersProgram @Lakers— Miles Simon (@milessimon) March 29, 2020
Side note for this Final Four. The semifinal game vs UNC was Dean Smith's last game coaching and the Kentucky game was Pitino's last game as Kentucky coach @APlayersProgram— Miles Simon (@milessimon) March 29, 2020
Coach Olson truly just let his players play. We ran motion offense and only had 5 plays total. the name of the plays were 1,2,3,4 and 5. He wanted smart players who could just hoop and competed and played together @APlayersProgram— Miles Simon (@milessimon) March 29, 2020
Everyone always talked about our offense but our team could really guard. We had so much quickness and athleticism at all positions @APlayersProgram @jasonterry31— Miles Simon (@milessimon) March 29, 2020
One thing that was a huge emphasis by Coach O for our guards was getting to the paint off the dribble we worked on it everyday in practice— Miles Simon (@milessimon) March 29, 2020
One of the things I was most surprised about is that Kentucky didn't press us to start the game. We worked on the press break all practice the day before @APlayersProgram— Miles Simon (@milessimon) March 29, 2020
Jason Terry
Overrrrrrrtime— Jason "The Jet" Terry (@jasonterry31) March 29, 2020
Flaaaaaaagrant @milessimon and he fouled out tooooooogh— Jason "The Jet" Terry (@jasonterry31) March 29, 2020
Bib big 3 ball— Jason "The Jet" Terry (@jasonterry31) March 29, 2020
I promise I couldn’t see the rim. I just let it flyyyyyy. Catch and shoot! Trust your training. @GTJoshPastner voice— Jason "The Jet" Terry (@jasonterry31) March 29, 2020
Definitely a different @KentuckyMBB team with @DerekLAnderson but outcome would have been the same— Jason "The Jet" Terry (@jasonterry31) March 29, 2020
Best screening bigs in the game.They took pride in getting our guards open. BI for 3!!!! #cbs #BearDown— Jason "The Jet" Terry (@jasonterry31) March 29, 2020
Baaaaaang good pass sacks @AJBRAMLETT— Jason "The Jet" Terry (@jasonterry31) March 29, 2020
Tuned in #BearDown https://t.co/Pyhnk8J8vq— Jason "The Jet" Terry (@jasonterry31) March 29, 2020
A.J. Bramlett
That was fun man. Feel uplifted today. 🏆@APlayersProgram @milessimon @jasonterry31 pic.twitter.com/UqcaL0s9dD— A • J • B / R / A / M / L / E / T / T (@AJBRAMLETT) March 29, 2020
Man I love you guys! We were tough!!! @APlayersProgram @milessimon @jasonterry31— A • J • B / R / A / M / L / E / T / T (@AJBRAMLETT) March 29, 2020
SIMON SAYS CHAMPIONSHIP!!! @milessimon @APlayersProgram @jasonterry31— A • J • B / R / A / M / L / E / T / T (@AJBRAMLETT) March 29, 2020
Let’s gooooooo!!!! Can still feel the nervousness and excitement right now!! @milessimon @jasonterry31 @APlayersProgram— A • J • B / R / A / M / L / E / T / T (@AJBRAMLETT) March 29, 2020
Huge BOARD Donnell!!!— A • J • B / R / A / M / L / E / T / T (@AJBRAMLETT) March 29, 2020
Facts! https://t.co/oMZzbH9ARA— A • J • B / R / A / M / L / E / T / T (@AJBRAMLETT) March 29, 2020
Bobbi was out there looking cleeeeean! @APlayersProgram @jasonterry31 @milessimon— A • J • B / R / A / M / L / E / T / T (@AJBRAMLETT) March 29, 2020
Miles man you were a straight beast!! Your fundamental game was 💯.@APlayersProgram @jasonterry31 @milessimon— A • J • B / R / A / M / L / E / T / T (@AJBRAMLETT) March 29, 2020
Bib was so tough. Broke the press with ease the whole game and hit BIG shots @jasonterry31 @milessimon @APlayersProgram— A • J • B / R / A / M / L / E / T / T (@AJBRAMLETT) March 29, 2020
That was a terrible possesion! 😂 @APlayersProgram @milessimon @jasonterry31— A • J • B / R / A / M / L / E / T / T (@AJBRAMLETT) March 29, 2020
Our uniforms were 🔥🔥🔥🔥@milessimon @APlayersProgram @jasonterry31— A • J • B / R / A / M / L / E / T / T (@AJBRAMLETT) March 29, 2020
Way to knock down that 3 JT!! @milessimon @jasonterry31— A • J • B / R / A / M / L / E / T / T (@AJBRAMLETT) March 29, 2020
Crazy intensity to start this game! The battle in the paint was real! @APlayersProgram @milessimon @jasonterry31— A • J • B / R / A / M / L / E / T / T (@AJBRAMLETT) March 29, 2020
Miscellaneous
"Simon says championship!" pic.twitter.com/GIzIRJrnkO— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 29, 2020
MOOD ‼️ pic.twitter.com/bhu9LLG2D1— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 29, 2020
The @TucsonStar cover after the Arizona Wildcats won the national championship in 1997. pic.twitter.com/R3GdNZThsF— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 29, 2020
Just so special seeing Bobbi Olson on TV with Lute in the replay of 1997 title game. Such a classy lady.— Greg Hansen (@ghansen711) March 29, 2020
10-year-son: “Dad - was @GTJoshPastner on the team all four years?”“Yes son, he didn’t turn pro.”— Brett Hansen (@bretthansen5) March 29, 2020
Fun fact: @MarkHarlan_AD was my guest for the @APlayersProgram Final Four trip. He brought along scissors to cut down the net because he wanted something to be responsible for. Always the planner... pic.twitter.com/DfjuZZNo5J— Brett Hansen (@bretthansen5) March 29, 2020
You think that game was nuts? Should have seen the scene at the hotel when we arrived back there with the team. The Arizona fans knew where to go. pic.twitter.com/gUv6jiX6jl— Brett Hansen (@bretthansen5) March 29, 2020
Mike Bibby debuted the Nike Air Foamposite One’s in the 1997 national championship before Penny Hardaway. Legend. pic.twitter.com/1QCDeVVnpC— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) March 29, 2020
Sean Elliott in the house! pic.twitter.com/acN1PUKpJG— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) March 29, 2020
