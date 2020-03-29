You are the owner of this article.
Stars of Arizona’s 1997 title team celebrate during replay of national championship game

Mike Bibby, Miles Simon

Arizona's backcourt of Mike Bibby and Miles Simon celebrate the Wildcats' overtime win against Kentucky in the 1997 national championship. 

 David Sanders / Arizona Daily Star

Sunday afternoon turned into a watch party for Tucsonans and Arizona Wildcat basketball fans.

It's not quite the 23-year anniversary of the Wildcats' first and only national championship, which was played on March 31, 1997, but CBS aired the "milestone victory for Arizona" when the fourth-seeded UA held off No. 1 seed Kentucky 84-79 in overtime. 

A few players from the '97 team, among others, tuned in and shared their thoughts about the biggest moment in UA basketball history. 

Miles Simon

Arizona's Miles Simon hoists the ball aloft as Arizona beat Kentucky 84-79 in overtime to win the national championship on Monday, March 31, 1997, at the NCAA Final Four Tournament in Indianapolis.(AP Photo/Ed Reinke)

Jason Terry

Arizona's Jason Terry celebrates in the net after beating Kentucky 84-79 in overtime to win the NCAA national championship at the NCAA Final Four on Monday, March 31, 1997, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)

A.J. Bramlett

Arizona players A.J. Bramlett and Miles Simon embrace after winning the 1997 NCAA College Basketball Championship game in Indianapolis, IN.

Miscellaneous

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

