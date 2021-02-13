'Stat-Stuffer' Sam Thomas succeeds by doing all the little things for Arizona Wildcats

Thomas is the only player in the Pac-12 to average at least two steals and one block per game. She is the Pac-12’s active career leader with 151 blocks; no other player has more than 100. Thomas’ 193 career steals are second only to McDonald among the Pac-12’s active players.

In her four years as a Wildcat, Thomas has guarded the opponent’s best player every single game.

Thomas said it’s her consistency more than anything that makes her a valuable player.

“(My teammates) always know what they are going to get from me,” she said. “My offense might be on, might be off, but you’re always going to get defense for me. I’m going to try my best not to turn the ball over on offense to try and help other people — you know, feed them. I just think that’s the biggest thing that I do just try to be a leader for them.”

Thomas makes a big defensive play to spark her team in just about every game.

Her teammates call her “The Stat-Stuffer.” The numbers don’t count her deflections and tips, when she alters shots and in general disrupts plays. Pac-12 analyst and former UA coach Joan Bonvicini has another nickname for her: “Swiss Army Knife.”