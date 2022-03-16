Stats explain South Carolina's dominance, Arizona Wildcats' 'D'

When one team leads all of women’s collegiate basketball in four statistical categories, they’ve got to be doing something right.

And, yes, South Carolina does look mighty imposing this year.

But Iowa and Iowa State also boast big numbers, as does Arizona. Err, well, the Wildcats boast a little stat, but it’s a good little stat.

Here, we break down the Greensboro Regional’s eye-popping numbers.

No. 1 South Carolina

The big number: 33

The Gamecocks lead the country in three good categories — blocks, blocks per game, rebounding margin — and one great one. South Carolina allowed a minuscule 33% opposing field goal percentage on 1,866 shots. The next highest mark belongs to UCF at 33.3%, but that was across 1,431 shots.

No. 2 Iowa

The big number: 50.5