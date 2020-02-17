Stats for former Arizona Wildcats at NBA's All-Star break
  • Updated
The Associated Press

Kadeem Allen, Knicks

Games: 10

Minutes per game: 11.8

Points per game: 5.0

Rebounds per game: 0.9

Assists per game: 2.1

Blocks per game: 0.2

Steals per game: 0.5

Field goal%: 43.2

Free throw%: 63.6

3-point%: 31.3

Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton is fouled by New York Knicks' Kadeem Allen during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Deandre Ayton, Suns

Games: 23

Minutes per game: 33

Points per game: 18.7

Rebounds per game: 12.0

Assists per game: 2.2

Blocks per game: 1.6

Steals per game: 0.7

Field goal%: 53.9

Free throw%: 80.4

3-point%: 0.0

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) plays in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Aaron Gordon, Magic

Games: 49

Minutes per game: 32.2

Points per game: 14.2

Rebounds per game: 7.3

Assists per game: 3.1

Blocks per game: 0.5

Steals per game: 0.8

Field goal%: 42.4

Free throw%: 67.5

3-point%: 30.8

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) drives to the basket in front of Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood (35) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Solomon Hill, Heat

Games: 48

Minutes per game: 18.8

Points per game: 5.7

Rebounds per game: 3.0

Assists per game: 2.0

Blocks per game: 0.1

Steals per game: 0.6

Field goal%: 41.2

Free throw%: 68.4

3-point%: 38.1

Memphis Grizzlies' Solomon Hill (44) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in New York. The Grizzlies won the game 127-106. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Raptors

Games: 43

Minutes per game: 19.6

Points per game: 7.6

Rebounds per game: 4.9

Assists per game: 1.8

Blocks per game: 0.4

Steals per game: 1.0

Field goal%: 47.6

Free throw%: 72.6

3-point%: 12.5

Toronto Raptors forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson smiles toward the Atlanta Hawks bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Atlanta. Toronto won 122-117. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Andre Iguodala, Heat

Games: 3

Minutes per game: 21.3

Points per game: 4.3

Rebounds per game: 5.3

Assists per game: 2.3

Blocks per game: 0.3

Steals per game: 0.3

Field goal%: 55.6

Free throw%: 0.0

3-point%: 42.9

Miami Heat guard Andre Iguodala (28) looks on in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Stanley Johnson, Raptors

Games: 17

Minutes per game: 5.0

Points per game: 1.2

Rebounds per game: 1.1

Assists per game: 0.4

Blocks per game: 0.1

Steals per game: 0.2

Field goal%: 28.6

Free throw%: 75.0

3-point%: 16.7

Toronto Raptors forward Stanley Johnson (5) drives against Brooklyn Nets forward Rodions Kurucs during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Lauri Markkanen, Bulls

Games: 46

Minutes per game: 30.3

Points per game: 15.0

Rebounds per game: 6.5

Assists per game: 1.5

Blocks per game: 0.5

Steals per game: 0.8

Field goal%: 43.0

Free throw%: 84.9

3-point%: 35.6

Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen controls the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. The Bulls won 117-110.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

T.J. McConnell, Pacers

Games: 53

Minutes per game: 19.2

Points per game: 6.8

Rebounds per game: 2.7

Assists per game: 5.2

Blocks per game: 0.2

Steals per game: 0.7

Field goal%: 52.4

Free throw%: 82.9

3-point%: 30.8

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) looks to pass during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Allonzo Trier, Knicks

Games: 20

Minutes per game: 12.3

Points per game: 6.0

Rebounds per game: 1.3

Assists per game: 1.2

Blocks per game: 0.2

Steals per game: 0.1

Field goal%: 43.5

Free throw%: 79.5

3-point%: 32.6

Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) guards New York Knicks guard Allonzo Trier (14) in an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
