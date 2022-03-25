Stay-or-go decisions up next for several Arizona Wildcats

"We obviously have a tremendous fan base," Lloyd said. "It started out a little bit slow, but there's a lot of new things in the program. So we proved it, and once we started proving it, they came out. They really supported us.

"I'm excited going forward because I want to build it and make it even better. I want our fan base to be the best in the country, and I think we have the potential to do that. I look forward to rolling up my sleeves this offseason and getting to work on that."

The Wildcats played in front of on-hand crowds that appeared to be around 10,000 most of the early season. They didn’t sell out the 14,644-seat McKale Center until Jan. 29 against ASU.

’Zu tamed

An all-Pac-12 first-team pick, Tubelis ended his season on a rough note. He had just two points while missing all eight field goals he took against Houston, after shooting 2 for 7 and scoring only five points on Sunday against TCU.

Tubelis played only 16 of a possible 45 minutes in the Wildcats’ overtime game against TCU. Against Houston, he missed his four field goals in the first half, then helped Arizona nearly dig out of a 34-28 halftime deficit.