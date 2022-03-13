 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Staying home: Wildcats women earn No. 4 seed, will host first two rounds of NCAA Tournament
ARIZONA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Staying home: Wildcats women earn No. 4 seed, will host first two rounds of NCAA Tournament

Arizona Wildcats guard Taylor Chavez (3) hits the drum after the team's win against USC at McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz. on February 26, 2022. Arizona won 68-59.

 Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star

At long last, the Arizona Wildcats women’s basketball team will host an NCAA Tournament game for the second time in school history.

The Wildcats (20-7, 10-7) were selected as a No. 4 seed in the Greensboro Region, meaning they’ll host the round of 64 and round of 32 games at McKale Center. The fourth-seeded Cats face No. 13 UNLV in Tucson on Saturday.  If Arizona can advance, it’ll play the winner of No. 5 North Carolina-No. 12 Stephen F. Austin on March 21.

Elsewhere in the region, the Wildcats are paired with No. 1 overall seed South Carolina; No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 Iowa State round out the top four.

The Greensboro Regional will be held March 25-28 with the Final Four in Minnesota from April 1-3.

