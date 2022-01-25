Steve Kerr calls Tommy Lloyd 'a great guy, great coach' — and loves what he's seen from the Cats

What do you see there?

A: "I know (Gonzaga coach) Mark Few pretty well. I think Mark’s got a great basketball mind, and obviously Tommy clearly has picked up on a lot of things. They have some interesting schemes and coverages, and they play really hard. And when you get stops, you get out and run and all of a sudden the offense gets a lot easier.”

Offensively, when you look at them, are they similar to what you guys do or what Lute’s teams did back in the day?

A: "You know, (Lloyd) came out here during training camp and spent a night, and went to a game and a practice. We sat in my office with 'Q' (Warriors assistant coach Bruce Fraser, who played with Kerr at UA). We talked about a lot of stuff and compared notes. I think we share a very similar view of the game. Not just schematically, but in terms of how to play with passion and joy, and playing together. That stuff really matters to both of us.

"You can see when you watch them play, there’s a lot of smiles and a lot of energy, and I think that’s something that we really shoot for as well. We try to generate a really good vibe with the group and it matters. It manifests itself on the court. for sure.”