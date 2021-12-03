Still perfect: Arizona the only DI school with undefeated men's and women's basketball teams

A month into the college basketball season and both the Arizona Wildcats men's and women's basketball teams have yet to suffer a loss, posting a combined 13-0 record.

Even more impressive: following losses by Iowa and Iowa State in women's hoops Thursday night, the Wildcats are now the only Division I school in the country with both their men's and women's teams still undebeaten.

And then there was 𝑶𝑵𝑬Arizona is the 𝑶𝑵𝑳𝒀 school in the country undefeated in both men's and women's basketball #BearDown 🏀 https://t.co/sysodUxq1W pic.twitter.com/9BCqfhm2At — Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) December 3, 2021

UA is also one of two schools in the NCAA to have their men's and women's programs ranked 11th or better in the AP Top 25 Poll.

The Tommy Lloyd-led Arizona men's team is out to a 6-0 start and sit at No. 11 in the AP Poll, while Adia Barnes has the women's team at No. 7 following their 7-0 start.