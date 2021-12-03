Still perfect: Arizona the only DI school with undefeated men's and women's basketball teams

A month into the college basketball season and both the Arizona Wildcats men's and women's basketball teams have yet to suffer a loss, posting a combined 13-0 record.
Even more impressive: following losses by Iowa and Iowa State in women's hoops Thursday night, the Wildcats are now the only Division I school in the country with both their men's and women's teams still undebeaten.
And then there was 𝑶𝑵𝑬Arizona is the 𝑶𝑵𝑳𝒀 school in the country undefeated in both men's and women's basketball #BearDown 🏀 https://t.co/sysodUxq1W pic.twitter.com/9BCqfhm2At— Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) December 3, 2021
UA is also one of two schools in the NCAA to have their men's and women's programs ranked 11th or better in the AP Top 25 Poll.
The Tommy Lloyd-led Arizona men's team is out to a 6-0 start and sit at No. 11 in the AP Poll, while Adia Barnes has the women's team at No. 7 following their 7-0 start.
The men's team will have a good chance to improve to 7-0 on Sunday as they take on Oregon State in Corvallis. The Beavers are 1-7 thus far and are coming off a 73-61 loss to Cal.
It will be a little while before the UA women's team takes the court again. Their Dec. 3 game against UC Riverside was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols in the UC Riverside program. The Cats' next game is set for Dec. 9 against North Dakota State.
Early Bracketology
Yes, we know it's early but both UA programs are earning greater attention in bracketology breakdowns.
The Arizona women's team has worked their way up to a No. 1 seed in ESPN's latest predictions. Listed as the top seed in the Spokane Region, Arizona would be joined by No. 2 Indiana, No. 3 Texas A&M and No. 4 South Florida in this scenario.
After not appearing in Joe Lunardi's preseason ESPN bracketology, the Wildcats men's squad has vaulted all the way to a No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region with a projected matchup against No. 6 Wisconsin in the round of 32.
In this scenario, Arizona would join No. 1 seed Purdue, No. 2 Kansas and No. 4 Kentucky in the region.
