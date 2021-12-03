Still perfect: Arizona Wildcats only DI school undefeated in men's and women's basketball

It will be a little while before the UA women's team takes the court again. Their Dec. 3 game against UC Riverside was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols in the UC Riverside program. The Cats' next game is set for Dec. 9 against North Dakota State.

Early Bracketology

Yes, we know it's early but both UA programs are earning greater attention in bracketology breakdowns.

The Arizona women's team has worked their way up to a No. 1 seed in ESPN's latest predictions. Listed as the top seed in the Spokane Region, Arizona would be joined by No. 2 Indiana, No. 3 Texas A&M and No. 4 South Florida in this scenario.

After not appearing in Joe Lunardi's preseason ESPN bracketology, the Wildcats men's squad has vaulted all the way to a No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region with a projected matchup against No. 6 Wisconsin in the round of 32.

In this scenario, Arizona would join No. 1 seed Purdue, No. 2 Kansas and No. 4 Kentucky in the region.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.

