Stopover in Spokane may feel a 'little bit weird' for Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd

Until the Wildcats beat UCLA, USC and ASU over the past week, Arizona was projected by both ESPN and CBS to be the West Region’s No. 2 seed, with Gonzaga the No. 1 seed — indicating they would meet in the Elite Eight in San Francisco if they each won their first three games.

Now, Arizona is projected by both major bracketologies as a No. 1 seed outside of the West, meaning the Wildcats and Zags could theoretically meet in the Final Four if they win their respective regions.

The spotlight on Lloyd and the Wildcats then would be maddening. But it’s already getting pretty crazy.

Their win at ASU on Monday pushed the Wildcats to 20-2 overall and 10-1 in the Pac-12, where they now have a full two-game lead over both UCLA and Oregon. Last week's wins over UCLA and USC put the UA solidly in the the national title conversation.

"This juggernaut" was how WSU coach Kyle Smith referred to the Wildcats on Tuesday, noting how Lloyd’s new team resembles his old team the most in how uptempo it plays.