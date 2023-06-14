Adia Barnes has one more addition to her staff.

Arizona announced Tuesday morning that Chris Allen is the new assistant coach of performance enhancement.

If the name sounds familiar, it should: Allen was at UA for six-plus years — 2012-2018 — overseeing the entire strength and conditioning operation for 17 Wildcat sports.

Allen returns to Tucson after time at Indiana, Kansas State and West Virginia working with exclusively with the football teams at all three institutions. Most recently, he was the assistant director of strength and conditioning for football and director of speed development at WVU, his alma mater.

While earning his graduate degree in athletic coaching education from WVU, Allen was an assistant with noted strength coach Mike Barwis. After earning his master’s, Allen started his journey with former UA football coach Rich Rodriguez, working with him at West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona.

Allen's focus for women's basketball will be on speed and conditioning.