Stronger, tougher Azuolas Tubelis hopes to put NCAA Tournament struggles behind him

Azuolas Tubelis had two choices heading into the summer: Train with the Lithuanian national team and compete in the U20 European Championships, or stay in Tucson to rehabilitate a wrist injury and prepare for his third season with the Arizona Wildcats.

Tubelis visited family in Lithuania for nearly a month in May, then returned to the desert. His decision was made.

"It was hot," he said. "It was the summer, and I went to work out every day in the gym. There’s no sea or ocean where you can go and swim. I don’t know. It was just hot and I don’t have a pool."

Tubelis watched from afar as Lithuania lost to Spain in the U20 European Championship. As much as it hurt not to play for his team, Tubelis knew he had made the right decision. His wrist had been bothering him when he shot from long range; Arizona's deep-shooting forward didn't want it to linger during the 2022-23 college season.

"I decided to stay here and do some therapy with my wrist — and it helped," he said. "I don’t feel pain anymore. I was happy my team won second place in that championship. Maybe if I was there, we would’ve finished first, but it’s fine. I’ve been playing with that team for four or five years, so it was a hard decision to say, ‘I’m going to get better in Tucson.’ … But it’s been busy. Just been on the court, working out — nothing else."

Tubelis is hoping to make a big leap as a junior, especially after his sophomore season came to a frustrating end. Tubelis shot a combined 2 for 15 from the field and collected nine rebounds over his final two NCAA Tournament games. Arizona outlasted TCU in the second round in overtime before Houston eliminated the top-seeded Wildcats in the Sweet 16.

"He played some good teams and some really good players," Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said. "Sometimes when you play that four spot like he does, there’s some tough matchups out there. When you play against players from TCU or Houston or some of those Big 12-type teams, maybe the guy you’re playing against isn’t a pro, but he’s a pit bull and hard to play against.

"I think that’s an area where 'Zu has to make some gains. We’ve attacked it and used it as a learning opportunity and I’m hopeful he can show that. I’m sure the results won’t be perfect, but hopefully the trend is in a positive direction."

Arizona scored a season-low 60 points in its loss to fifth-seeded Houston, and Tubelis is the first to admit the Wildcats’ success and seeding led to overconfidence.

"I came in, like, ‘Oh, we’re going to win this game. They’re just a (No.) 5 seed.’ I learned that March Madness is real. Like, all teams are fighting, refs don’t call fouls and I took away that I need to be more tough. Coach Tommy reminds us that we need to be more like Houston or TCU," Tubelis said. "We need to punch first and let them know we’re going to win this game. We’re trying to be more physical in practices, boxing out, going at the offensive glass — and I think we’re doing a pretty good job. We’ll get there."

UA forward Tautvilas Tubelis said his twin brother's lackluster performance was the result of late-season fatigue. The Wildcats self-imposed a postseason ban during the Tubelises' freshman season. Last year's trip to the NCAA Tournament was a first for most players on the UA roster.

"We’ve never been in this area before. It’s the end of the season and the games are the hardest to play," Tautvilas Tubelis said. "It was hard mentally and physically for him. He made some bad decisions. I don’t think he played that bad; he was just tired."

Azuolas Tubelis has extended his shooting range with hopes of becoming the kind of power forward scattered throughout the NBA — lengthy shooters who can also rebound and defend multiple positions.

He's also worked on getting tougher.

Tautvilas was Azuolas’ right-hand man all summer as the lefty added muscle to his 6-foot-11-inch frame.

"He’s way faster now. He can jump higher — you’ll see. He’s just way stronger," Tautvilas said of Azuolas. "Earlier, I could play against him, but right now he’s way stronger than me.

"I think he really thought about last season and what he needs to do this season. He literally needs to dominate. The physical part won’t hurt him because he’s strong. But mentally, he’ll work it out. He’s thinking about it every day, working extra, so I think it’ll be a good season for him."

To that end, Azuolas Tubelis took up boxing during the offseason. UA assistant coach Riccardo Fois orchestrated the workouts for all of Arizona’s front court, including center Oumar Ballo, who is expected to start alongside Tubelis this season.

"It was really hard and tiring, but it helped us get into better shape and be light on our feet," Ballo said. "It was tiring, but it’s definitely worth it."

It won't be long before Tubelis will be able to enjoy the fruits of his labor.

Tubelis is again expected to have an essential role for the Wildcats. This year's front court will look different. Gone is Christian Koloko, the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year last spring. Ballo is expected to take most of Koloko's minutes, and expectations are high for freshmen Henri Veesaar and two-time Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year Dylan Anderson.