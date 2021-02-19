Stuck at .500 and with no postseason plans, Wildcats stare down Saturday's challenge: Beating USC

LOS ANGELES — With their infractions case now one of six stuck in the Independent Accountability Resolution Process queue, and with no actual resolution anywhere in sight, the Arizona Wildcats are instead exploring the depths of NCAA purgatory this weekend.

Between a 74-60 loss to second-place UCLA on Thursday and a date with surging, first-place USC on Saturday, the Wildcats are sitting at 8-8 in conference play, an unsurprising fate for a team that replaced all five starters for the second time in the past three seasons.

Since Deandre Ayton and the rest of the starting lineup took off in the spring of 2018, when the recruiting damage from the FBI’s 2017 investigation began to really set in, the Wildcats are exactly 26-26 in conference play — and 27-27 if you count their 2019 and 2020 Pac-12 Tournament games.

Against the Pac-12’s three best teams, the trend isn’t good, either. They have lost six straight to Oregon, five straight to UCLA, and four of the last five against USC.

The Wildcats are average.

“You kind of look at where we’re at right now and what are we at? Eight and eight with three to go?” UA coach Sean Miller said. “That’s kind of where we’ve been. We have to fix that. This is the path that we’re on towards doing.”