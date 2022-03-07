Sun Devils 'on fire' heading into Pac-12 Tournament and possible rematch with Wildcats

Wildcats pick up No. 1 votes

Arizona picked up six first-place votes but still sat at No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll that was released Monday. Gonzaga had 52 first-place votes and No. 3 Baylor had the other three.

UCLA moved up from No. 17 to No. 13 after beating USC 75-68 on Saturday at Pauley Pavilion, while USC dropped from No. 16 to 21 after losing to both UA and UCLA.

Chicago may be possible

Baylor's emergence into a projected No. 1 seed is making Chicago a second-weekend possibility for the Wildcats, even if they remain a No. 1 seed.

As ESPN's Bracketology projected it Monday, Baylor would be No. 1 in the South (San Antonio) and UA would be No. 1 in the Midwest while Gonzaga is No. 1 in the West (San Francisco). CBS' projection, however, has UA No. 1 in the South and Baylor No. 1 in the East.

During the NCAA’s official early bracket reveal on Feb. 19, Gonzaga was projected as the No. 1 overall team and No. 1 in the West, while Auburn was No. 1 in the Midwest, Arizona No. 1 in the South and Kansas No. 1 in the East. Auburn has since lost to Florida and Tennessee and is now just No. 10 in the NET rankings.

Regardless of what region Arizona is assigned to, the Wildcats are expected to open NCAA Tournament play in San Diego on March 18 because of the pod system in which 1-4 seeds are usually placed as close to home as possible. If the Wildcats win two games in San Diego, they would advance to the regional site the following weekend.

