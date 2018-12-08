6-6 Smith embraces her height

UA freshman Semaj Smith is “only 6 feet 6 inches,” according to her mom, Rhonda, who stands 6-7, but seems to fully embrace her height.

This isn’t always the case.

“I couldn’t imagine being 6-6 at 17," UA assistant coach Morgan Valley said. "It helps that her mom is 6-7. With a woman that tall, there is usually a lack of confidence, a lack of self-esteem. She loves being tall and it’s never an issues. On the court she was a little timid, but she’s come out of it and been aggressive the last few games. She has a different demeanor.”

How did her Smith's mom instill this confidence in her?

“I always told her to be proud of her height,” Rhonda Smith said. “I encouraged her to wear little heels. I wear 4 to 5 inch heels. She would get mad when other people, usually kids, would stare at me, but then their parents would complement me. I’d say 'Don’t get mad; be positive. Be tall and be beautiful and be proud of your height.'

“Although I would get mad when she was younger and I would buy clothes at the beginning of the school year and by Christmas she couldn’t fit into them.”