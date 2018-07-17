Phoenix Suns rookie Deandre Ayton was named to the All-NBA Summer League Second Team, the league announced on Tuesday.
Ayton joins Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies), Wade Baldwin (Portland Trail Blazers) and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (Los Angeles Lakers) on the second team.
The former Arizona Wildcat averaged 14.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and a block in four Las Vegas games for the Suns, with his most notable performance coming in the second game when he recorded 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting and 12 rebounds against Marvin Bagley and the Kings.
The Suns went 3-0 during the first three scheduled games in Las Vegas, but lost in tournament play to the 76ers and Spurs.
Ayton sat out Phoenix's last game — a consolation matchup — in Vegas for rest.
Second-year Lakers guard Josh Hart was named the NBA Summer League's Most Valuable Player and earned first team honors. Joining Hart on the first team is Kevin Knox (New York Knicks), Wendell Carter Jr. (Chicago Bulls), Collin Sexton (Cleveland Cavaliers), Christian Wood (Milwaukee Bucks).
The Lakers, coached by former Wildcat Miles Simon, will play the Trail Blazers in the summer league championship game Tuesday at 7 p.m., which can be viewed on ESPN.