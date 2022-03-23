Swaggy, 'goofy' Cats comfortable playing bad-boys role in Sweet 16 showdown vs. Houston

“Rather than celebrating with their team and bench, Wildcat players immediately ran over to the TCU fan base waving goodbye and blowing kisses,” tweeted Frogs O’War, a TCU-oriented sports website. “One team walked away with a W, but the other walked away with dignity.”

That might be reading too much into it, the way Terry explained it.

"When we win the game, it's not nothing personal with the other team's crowd," Terry said. "We’re just goofy. We're all young and goofy. We just like to have fun. We just want to win the game."

During an otherwise mostly serious pregame press conference with UA’s five regular starters, the Wildcats broke out in smiles and laughter when asked if they might be looking forward to playing in front of Houston fans given how they have enjoyed playing in front of other opposing fans.

Kriisa rubbed his chin, covered his mouth, and nodded, still with a slight grin. Then he gave a straight response.