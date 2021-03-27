 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sweet 16: Aari McDonald's 19 points puts the Arizona Wildcats ahead of Texas A&M 35-32 at halftime
editor's pick featured top story
Arizona Women's Basketball

Sweet 16: Aari McDonald's 19 points puts the Arizona Wildcats ahead of Texas A&M 35-32 at halftime

Arizona's Aari McDonald looks to pass from her knees with Texas A&M's N'dea Jones defending during the the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the Women's NCAA tournament Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

 Morry Gash

With a chance to make the program's first-ever Elite Eight, the third-seeded Arizona Wildcats lead No. 2-seed Texas A&M Aggies 35-32 at halftime of the final Sweet 16 matchup of the Mercado Region in San Antonio on Saturday. 

UA star guard Aari McDonald, who carried the Wildcats offensively in the final five minutes of its nail-biting win over BYU, scored 19 points on 8-for-14 shooting from the field and grabbed three rebounds. 

The Aggies made five of their first seven field-goal attempts to take a 10-4 lead at the first timeout break, with eight of those points coming from the paint. 

Coming out of the timeout, Arizona unleashed a full-court press and forced a turnover on the inbounds pass followed by a Cate Reese 3-pointer and a McDonald steal-and-score to bring the Wildcats within one possession. 

McDonald led the UA with eight points on 4-for-7 shooting from the field after the first quarter, and Arizona trailed 19-17 heading into the second period. 

First-quarter jitters went away. 

With a helping hand from Texas A&M missing its first six shots, Arizona opened up the second quarter on an 8-0 run to take a 25-19 lead with 6:11 left in the first half. 

After missing another field-goal attempt, Texas A&M made five of the last six field-goal attempts to end the first half. The Aggies out-rebounded the Wildcats 21-14 in the first half. 

For live coverage of Arizona's NCAA Tournament run, follow The Wildcaster on Twitter

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News