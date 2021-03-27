Sweet 16: Aari McDonald's 19 points puts the Arizona Wildcats ahead of Texas A&M 35-32 at halftime

With a chance to make the program's first-ever Elite Eight, the third-seeded Arizona Wildcats lead No. 2-seed Texas A&M Aggies 35-32 at halftime of the final Sweet 16 matchup of the Mercado Region in San Antonio on Saturday.

UA star guard Aari McDonald, who carried the Wildcats offensively in the final five minutes of its nail-biting win over BYU, scored 19 points on 8-for-14 shooting from the field and grabbed three rebounds.

Aari for 👌!90 straight games in double figures pic.twitter.com/UsQCJB5BQU — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 28, 2021

The Aggies made five of their first seven field-goal attempts to take a 10-4 lead at the first timeout break, with eight of those points coming from the paint.

Coming out of the timeout, Arizona unleashed a full-court press and forced a turnover on the inbounds pass followed by a Cate Reese 3-pointer and a McDonald steal-and-score to bring the Wildcats within one possession.