Sweet 16 is stacked with top players, matchup nightmares

It may not be today, it may not be tomorrow, but someday, somehow, the Arizona Wildcats will have to contend with some of college basketball’s best players if they hope to reach their March Madness aspirations.

Should the Wildcats advance to the Elite Eight, Michigan’s maulers or Villanova’s villains will be in the offing. And from there, it’s anyone’s guess. Does Kansas lurk? Or mighty Miami, which knocked off USC and then took out Auburn?

Here’s a look at 11 of the brightest remaining stars in the NCAA Tournament, certain candidates for Most Outstanding Players, and potential foes for Arizona to vanquish.

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme

Mark Few has a knack for finding these freakishly fundamental, offensively sound, remarkably annoying stars who become shockingly productive. After scoring 19 points on an absurd 65.5% shooting last year, Timme has "regressed" to 18.2 points and 59.2% shooting. He's had a remarkable tournament so far, posting a combined 57 points and 27 rebounds.

Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren