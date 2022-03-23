Sweet 16 scouting report: No. 1 seed Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 5 seed Houston Cougars

He said it: “They fly to the glass on both ends, offensively and defensively. They’re aggressive, the way they play and always have played. Kelvin’s been doing this a long time so he has this philosophy about how he wants his teams to play. He does a great job of teaching and emphasizing it and they respond to that.

“One of the things they do on the ball screen is they string it out, which is a little different than some teams. There's always two guys on the ball and then they recover back to their guys (who they're assigned to defend). They try to play in the gaps and they put good ball pressure on you. They don't overextend too much. They try to create good inside position on all shots and plays when you have the ball.

“They’re a very athletic team, so they make up ground. They're not out trying to deny every pass and put pressure on you that way. They put pressure on the ball and they can guard from the 3-point line in for the most part. But they can come on Thursday, be super aggressive and attack us, too. You never know how people are going to respond.

“They’ll run especially if they get a chance to beat you in transition. They shoot the 3s. A full-service team for sure.