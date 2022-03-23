Sweet 16 teams have quotes, anecdotes from early-round wins

"It's simple. It was win or go home. Win or go home. We knew we had to battle through adversity. That's not the first time we were down. We knew we've got to keep playing our game. Coach, he trusts us. And he told us we've got to hang in there. I think that's what we did. We didn't panic. We played our game and we came back. Just gotta give credit to my teammates and coaching staff. We have a good plan and we won. So that's amazing."

Kansas

Who said it: Forward Jalen Wilson, on Arizona State transfer Remy Martin after the former Sun Devil had 20 points off the bench against Creighton

"I mean, he was the player of the game with his energy. Him being able to creating his own shot, especially when we needed a shot late in the clock. For him to be so much of a good teammate throughout the year and show leadership throughout the year, no matter what was going on. And now for him to step up like this is huge. He makes our team go farther than what we could without him."

Duke

Who said it: Forward Wendell Moore, on Mike Krzyzewski's last NCAA Tournament run