Sweet and sour: Arizona’s 5 best — and 5 worst — moments in the Sweet 16
top story editor's pick

Arizona's MoMo Jones and Derrick Williams smile after Duke's Kyle Singler committed his fourth foul late in the second half of the Wildcats' dominant Sweet 16 win over the Blue Devils in 2011.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star 2011

SAN ANTONIO — When a team goes to the Sweet 16 as many times as the Arizona Wildcats have, there are memorable moments — and sour ones as well.

The Wildcats are making their 19th appearance in the round of 16. Thursday night, they'll take on No. 5 seed Houston in San Antonio.

Here’s a look at the five best — and five worst — moments for the UA in the Sweet 16:

Sweet: 1988

What: No. 5 seed Iowa vs. No. 1 seed Arizona

Date: March 25, 1988 

Location: The Kingdome, Seattle

Score: Arizona 99, Iowa 79

Arizona players Kenny Lofton, far left, Joe Turner and Steve Kerr box Iowa player B.J. Armstrong during their 1988 Sweet 16 game.

What happened: The first Sweet 16 appearance for Arizona under coach Lute Olson featured a date with his former school. With a chance to advance to the Elite Eight, future NBA standout B.J. Armstrong led Iowa with 27 points, but Steve Kerr’s four 3-pointers in the second half, along with Sean Elliott’s 25 points, overwhelmed the Hawkeyes. Arizona would eventually make its first Final Four. 

Sour: 1989

What: No. 4 seed UNLV vs. No. 1 seed Arizona

Date: March 23, 1989

Location: McNichols Sports Arena, Denver

Score: UNLV 68, Arizona 67

What happened: The Wildcats came in ranked No. 1 overall in the country, but fell to Jerry Tarkanian and the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels in one of the most painful losses in school history. UNLV’s Anderson Hunt scored 21 points on 5-or-8 shooting from 3-point range, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with two seconds left to win the game. Elliott's stellar UA career came to an end.

Sour: 1991

What: No. 3 seed Seton Hall vs. No. 2 seed Arizona

Date: March 21, 1991

Location: The Kingdome, Seattle

Score: Seton Hall 81, Arizona 77

What happened: The one time P.J. Carlesimo beat Olson in a head-to-head matchup was the ’91 Sweet 16, when Seton Hall star Terry Dehere scored 28 points on 8-for-14 shooting from the field and made 10 of 11 free throws on the way to an upset win. Arizona center Brian Williams posted 21 points and 10 rebounds in the loss as a much-anticipated Elite Eight matchup with undefeated UNLV wasn't meant to be.

Sour: 1996

What: No. 3 seed Arizona vs. No. 2 seed Kansas

Date: March 22, 1996

Location: McNichols Sports Arena, Denver

Score: Kansas 83, Arizona 80

What happened: The Wildcats led Kansas 27-15 early in the first half, but the Jayhawks — behind Jerod Haase and Jacque Vaughn’s combined 19 assists — rallied back to win the game. Kansas star Paul Pierce scored 20 points, while B.J. Williams chipped in 18 points off the bench. Four Wildcats scored in double figures: Miles Simon (21), Michael Dickerson (21) Corey Williams (16) and Ben Davis (10). Haase scored a go-ahead 3-pointer late in the game to steal a win for the Jayhawks.

Sweet: 1997

What: No. 4 seed Arizona vs. No. 1 seed Kansas

Date: March 21, 1997

Location: Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center, Birmingham

Score: Arizona 85, Kansas 82

What happened: During Arizona’s run to the national championship, the Wildcats took down three No. 1 seeds. The first one: Kansas, who had eliminated the UA from the NCAA Tournament a year earlier. Arizona contained Haase and Williams this time, limiting them to just four points on 33% shooting. Pierce had another stellar offensive showing with 27 points, but Arizona’s backcourt monster of Simon, Mike Bibby and Dickerson combined for 58 points, eight assists and five steals.

Sweet: 2005

What: No. 3 seed Arizona vs. No. 2 seed Oklahoma State

Date: March 24, 2005

Location: Allstate Arena, Rosemont, Illinois

Score: Arizona 79, Oklahoma State 78

Arizona's Salim Stoudamire puts up the game-winning shot in the final seconds to beat Oklahoma State 79-78 the 2005 Sweet 16.

What happened: With top-seeded Illinois waiting, Arizona got into a shootout with Oklahoma State. After Cowboys guard Joey Graham hit a go-ahead layup with 18.8 seconds left, Arizona star Salim Stoudamire sank a 15-foot jump shot to give the Wildcats a 79-78 lead with 2.8 seconds left. The win marked the last time Arizona won a Sweet 16 game with Olson on the sidelines.

Sour: 2009

What: No. 12 seed Arizona vs. No. 1 seed Louisville

Date: March 27, 2009

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Score: Louisville 103, Arizona 64

What happened: In hindsight, the last time Arizona played Houston in basketball propelled the Wildcats to their 25th consecutive NCAA Tournament bid. After the Wildcats rallied back from a 10-point deficit with less than a minute left to beat the Cougars in overtime, Arizona went on a seven-game winning streak and secured an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament, albeit sweated through Selection Sunday as a “bubble” team. Under interim head coach Russ Pennell, the UA beat Utah and Cleveland State in the first two rounds, setting up a showdown against top-seeded Louisville. The Cardinals pummeled the Wildcats, putting an end Chase Budinger and Jordan Hill’s Arizona careers.

Sweet: 2011

What: No. 5 seed Arizona vs. No. 1 seed Duke

Date: March 24, 2011

Location: Honda Center, Anaheim, California

Score: Arizona 93, Duke 77

What happened: Arizona unloaded 10 years of frustration with every dunk in the Wildcats' Sweet 16 win over Duke. (It was the Blue Devils, after all, who beat Arizona in the 2001 national title game). Derrick Williams, Sean Miller’s first breakout star during his 12-year tenure at Arizona, emerged as one of the top players in college basketball. Williams saved his best performance when it counted, scoring a career-high 32 points. His top highlight from the rout of Duke was a powerful, high-flying dunk down the middle of the lane. Point guard MoMo Jones scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and the Wildcats outscored the Blue Devils by 22 in the final 20 minutes. The Wildcats won the Sweet 16 by 16 points — and avenged their loss in ’01. Revenge was sweet. 

Sweet: 2015

What: No. 6 seed Xavier vs. No. 2 seed Arizona

Date: March 26, 2015

Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles

Score: 68-60

What happened: Arizona beat the Musketeers to move on to the Elite Eight to face Wisconsin. In the first meeting since coach Miller left Xavier for Arizona in 2009, UA point guard T.J. McConnell finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists, with Kaleb Tarczewski posting a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Sour: 2017

What: No. 11 seed Xavier vs. No. 2 seed Arizona

Date: March 23, 2017

Location: SAP Center, San Jose

Score: Xavier 73, Arizona 71

Arizona guard Allonzo Trier reacts to being called for a foul during the second half of the Wildcats' 2017 loss to Xavier in the Sweet 16.

What happened: Arizona appeared destined for an Elite Eight matchup with No. 1-seeded Gonzaga and possibly a trip to the Final Four, which would be held just a couple of hours up Interstate 10 in Glendale. Plus, it was the 20th anniversary of UA's title run. All the Wildcats had to do was get past head coach Sean Miller’s former team. Even Arizona’s star freshman, forward Lauri Markkanen, wore No. 10 like Mike Bibby did in 1997. The stars aligned, right? In the final 11 minutes against the Musketeers, Markkanen didn't attempt a field goal as UA squandered a lead. Guard Allonzo Trier had just as many field-goal attempts as points (19). Xavier sent Arizona home.

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

