Sweet and sour: Arizona’s 5 best — and 5 worst — moments in the Sweet 16

Sweet: 2011

What happened: Arizona unloaded 10 years of frustration with every dunk in the Wildcats' Sweet 16 win over Duke. (It was the Blue Devils, after all, who beat Arizona in the 2001 national title game). Derrick Williams, Sean Miller’s first breakout star during his 12-year tenure at Arizona, emerged as one of the top players in college basketball. Williams saved his best performance when it counted, scoring a career-high 32 points. His top highlight from the rout of Duke was a powerful, high-flying dunk down the middle of the lane. Point guard MoMo Jones scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and the Wildcats outscored the Blue Devils by 22 in the final 20 minutes. The Wildcats won the Sweet 16 by 16 points — and avenged their loss in ’01. Revenge was sweet.