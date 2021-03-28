Tale of the tape: Here's how Arizona, Indiana match up in the Elite Eight

Arizona and Indiana are both seeking their first Final Four appearances in program history.
On Monday, one team will do just that.
We looked at the tale of the tape to see who has the advantage ahead of Monday night’s Elite Eight battle in San Antonio.
Experience
Both the Wildcats and Hoosiers rely on a bevy of upperclassmen in their starting lineups. UA features three seniors: Aari McDonald, Sam Thomas and Trinity Baptiste. Their other two starters, Cate Reese and Bendu Yeaney, are juniors.
Meanwhile, the Hoosiers start two seniors (Nicole Cardano-Hillary and Ali Patberg) and two juniors (Grace Berger and Aleksa Gulbe). IU’s youngest starter, sophomore Mackenize Holmes, was a first-team All-Big Ten pick this season.
Points per game
Indiana averages 75.3 points per game, ranking 24th among Division I teams. However, they’ve been held under 75 points in each of their first three NCAA Tournament games.
The Wildcats average 66.8 points through 24 games this year, but they’ve eclipsed 70 points in two of their three tournament games, putting up 74 in the Sweet 16 win over Texas A&M.
Points allowed
Arizona shines on defense, surrendering just 55.2 points per game — numbers that rank 15th in the nation. The Wildcats have held opponents under 60 points in all three tournament games thus far. Their first two opponents, Stony Brook and BYU, each scored under 50.
Because of IU’s more up-tempo style of play, the Hoosiers allow 62.1 points per game. That figure has been trimmed to 50 during the tournament.
Shooting percentage
Both Arizona and Indiana shoot better than 40% from the floor. The Wildcats have made 41% of their field goals on the season, and the Hoosiers are ahead of the Cats at 46%.
Holmes is Indiana’s top scorer as a post threat; the sophomore averages a team-high 17.7 points per game. McDonald is UA’s top scorer, averaging 19.8 per game.
3-point shooting
The Hoosiers struggle to shoot from outside the arc. They are under 30% from 3-point range this season, going 112 of 391 (29%). The Hoosiers have been even worse during the tournament, knocking down just 8 of 38 attempts.
The Wildcats have made 147 of 440 (33%) of their 3s on the season, and have been much improved from long range in the tournament.
The team has hit 26 of 65 3s, and sunk a season-high 13 in the Sweet 16 win over Texas A&M.
IU’s top threat to score from 3 is senior guard Ali Patberg, who has made 4 of 13 in the tournament.
Rebounding
Indiana has outrebounded its opponents by an average of four per game, while Arizona has been outrebounded by its opponents by an average of four per game. Holmes averages eight rebounds per game for the Hoosiers, while teammates Berger and Gulbe average six per game.
Steals
The Cats rank 15th in the NCAA with 10.9 steals per game.
They’ve forced at least 11 steals in all three of their tournament games and have 11 or more steals in six of their last seven games.
Indiana averages seven steals per game.
Free throws
Both teams shoot about 70% from the charity stripe, though Indiana gets to the line more often.
The Wildcats have hit 256 of 372 (69%) from the foul line, while the Hoosiers are 363 of 507 (71%).