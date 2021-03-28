Tale of the tape: Here's how Arizona, Indiana match up in the Elite Eight

Arizona shines on defense, surrendering just 55.2 points per game — numbers that rank 15th in the nation. The Wildcats have held opponents under 60 points in all three tournament games thus far. Their first two opponents, Stony Brook and BYU, each scored under 50.

Because of IU’s more up-tempo style of play, the Hoosiers allow 62.1 points per game. That figure has been trimmed to 50 during the tournament.

Shooting percentage

Both Arizona and Indiana shoot better than 40% from the floor. The Wildcats have made 41% of their field goals on the season, and the Hoosiers are ahead of the Cats at 46%.

Holmes is Indiana’s top scorer as a post threat; the sophomore averages a team-high 17.7 points per game. McDonald is UA’s top scorer, averaging 19.8 per game.

3-point shooting

The Hoosiers struggle to shoot from outside the arc. They are under 30% from 3-point range this season, going 112 of 391 (29%). The Hoosiers have been even worse during the tournament, knocking down just 8 of 38 attempts.

The Wildcats have made 147 of 440 (33%) of their 3s on the season, and have been much improved from long range in the tournament.