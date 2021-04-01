Tale of the tape: How Arizona's Aari McDonald compares to UConn star Paige Bueckers

Since committing to UConn, the 19-year-old freshman has drawn lofty comparisons to former Huskies legends Breanna Stewart and Diana Taurasi.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma said this week that he had considered bringing Bueckers off the bench to start the season. That notion quickly dissipated in the team’s first few practices.

“We’ve only been here two weeks, but she’s the best player on our team,” Auriemma recalled.

Experience

Though both are among the best in their sport, McDonald and Bueckers are at very different stages of their college careers.

McDonald is a senior making her second trip to the NCAA Tournament — she averaged 13.7 points per game in the 2016-17 tournament with Washington.

Bueckers is a freshman who must play at least two more seasons until she is eligible for the WNBA Draft.

Despite being younger than many of her opponents, Bueckers has captivated college basketball this year. This week, she became the first freshman to be named AP Women’s Basketball Player of the Year.

Her dominance has helped UConn reach its 13th straight Final Four.

Stats