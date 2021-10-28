Taylor Chavez, Madison Conner lead Arizona Wildcats to exhibition rout

It only took five minutes before Arizona built a 10-2 lead and Barnes subbed in what will be her deepest bench as coach of the Wildcats. In came players that will be the future of the Wildcats: Chavez, Vandy transfer Koi Love, Alabama transfer Ariyah Copeland and five-star freshman Aaronette Vonleh.

"We're going to have four of five players on the bench that could be starters," Barnes said. "It's going to be really hard to choose who starts the game."

Arizona, which is ranked No. 22 in the AP preseason poll, took a commanding 20-5 lead over ENMU in the first quarter with two 3s from Chavez, along with four points each from Ware and Yeaney.

The Wildcats forced 21 first-half turnovers — a mix of both ENMU’s miscues and UA’s quick hands to steal and knock the ball away.

The Cats used those turnovers to their advantage getting out in transition with ease and knocking down open jumpers. The team combined to hit 7 of 12 3-pointers (58.3%) in the first half, though were much less efficient in the second half going 2 of 15.

"We kind of got cold in the second half, but we still have a lot of great shooting weapons," Barnes said.

By halftime, Arizona led 43-14.