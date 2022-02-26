Taylor made: Wildcats guard sinks 5 3s as Arizona beats USC, earns Pac-12 Tournament bye

“Honestly, I felt like our guards were getting me wide-open looks,” Chavez said. “There were I think six of the seven I shot I didn't feel anyone within 3 or 4 feet of me besides that one that I got fouled on. I think that has a huge part of it was that when you're left on an island wide open, all you see is a basket, you don't see anything else and that's all you can focus on.

"When you're that wide open you (have) the confidence and you hear the crowd kind of stand up a little bit. When you see that first one go in and the second one, you're shooting every open one after that.”

Chavez wasn’t the only one who stepped up to replace Reese's production.

Lauren Ware finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds, marking the first double-double of her season and the third of her career. She also added three blocks and one steal.