Team-by-team preview of every Pac-12 squad entering the 2020-21 basketball season

New guys: G Tariq Silver (juco transfer), F Rodrique Andela (juco transfer), F Maurice Calloo (juco transfer), F Isaiah Johnson (three-star freshman), F Julien Franklin (Fr.,redshirted last season).

Upside: Three junior college transfers — including former Oklahoma State reserve Maurice Calloo — help give the Beavers a sneakily veteran look. Although defense was a weak spot last season, the Beavers are quicker this time and also have an array of defensive schemes that can trip up opponents at any time.

Downside: While Ethan Thompson will get every chance to improve his NBA stock after returning from the draft pool, there will also be a lot of pressure — and defensive attention — on him unless Reichle and some of the Beavers’ role players carry more of the load.

He said it: “What’s hurt us the last couple of years is (Ethan Thompson) and Tres were our two leading rebounders, and we felt like it really took away from our ability to run the wings and create havoc. I think we’ll have that with some of the athleticism we’ve added and it’s gonna be fun to kind of put Ethan in some different spots. He’s gonna have some guys out there that can give a little more production.” — Wayne Tinkle

