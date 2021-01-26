Team's depth being tested, but good news may be on the way for resilient Wildcats

The first teammate to approach him, freshman forward Azuolas Tubelis, did not like what he saw.

“I was scared because he didn’t answer my questions,” Tubelis said. “But then J-Rock (trainer Justin Kokoskie) said that he will be OK so we hope him to get back soon.”

He was OK. Mathurin left the floor and took a quick in-house X-ray that returned negative. Without a break in the ankle, Mathurin then went on the floor to sprint during halftime warmups, but retreated when it became obvious he was in too much pain to play.

While Mathurin did not return to the bench in the second half, Miller was optimistic he wouldn’t be out long. He might even be able to play Thursday against Stanford.

“I don’t think his (sprain) is significant but it might be the first ankle injury he’s ever had,” Miller said. “The first one kind of scares you more than anything. My hope is over the next couple of days we are able to build up some confidence in him and he’s going to be able to see that he’s going to be all right.

“He’s going to be OK. It’s just I don’t know what the next few days or this week will look like.”