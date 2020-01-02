Tee Tee Starks, Arizona's 'fierce' and 'unafraid' forward, will miss season following surgery

Arizona senior forward Tee Tee Starks was scheduled to undergo surgery on her left shoulder Thursday morning and will be lost for the rest of the season, depriving the 18th-ranked and undefeated Wildcats of a veteran presence in Pac-12 play.
Starks, a lockdown defender who coach Adia Barnes describes as "fierce" and "unafraid," has yet to play this season because of the shoulder injury. Her future eligibility is unclear.
Injuries are not new for Starks, a part-time starter who contended with knee, shoulder and hip issues in the past. She had hip surgery two years ago, and rehabbed it while she sat out at Arizona following a transfer from Iowa State. Starks announced that the 2018-19 season would be her last, citing the injuries and persistent pain. She changed her mind on Senior Night, saying she was coming back for another year.
After announcing her plans to stay, Starks went on to contribute to Arizona's WNIT championship run. She finished the WNIT final against Northwestern with 12 points and five rebounds. Starks averaged 5.2 points per game last season, adding 32 steals and 112 rebounds.
"She finds a way to get the job done,” Barnes said earlier this season. “Did you know that last year she couldn’t lift her arm over her head? Her arms — both — don’t lift, so that’s why her layups look funny because she can’t lift her arm, but she finds a way. And doesn’t complain or have excuses.”
Arizona (12-0, 1-0 Pac-12) plays at USC (8-4, 0-1) on Friday night.