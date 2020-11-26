Terrell Brown is an outlier on a Wildcats roster that returns few established starters, scorers

It’s just taken a little time to adjust. Fortunately for Brown, the college basketball season was pushed back another 15 days because of COVID-19 precautions, giving him even more of a chance to mesh with all his new teammates.

“At first it was kind of hard being on a new team and be a leader,” Brown said. “But as you continue to play, you’re more vocal because of the experience you’ve been through. People kind of lean on you a lot. So that’s the role I have, to be a leader, but also with James Akinjo and Jemarl and Jordan Brown — they are all leaders.

“I would say maybe even the younger guys are stepping up, talking, being more vocal and that’s the atmosphere that we want.”

Terrell Brown also has the credentials to suggest he can help take care of that other number, the one where Arizona returns only 14.7% of its scoring. Because he alone represented 27.5% of Seattle U’s scoring last season.

Brown scored an average of 20.7 points per game at Seattle U last season, taking the vast majority of his shots inside the arc and getting to the line often. He shot 41.1% overall (though just 29.1% from 3) while drawing six fouls per 40 minutes played, the 80th most in Division I, and made 78.4% of his free throws.