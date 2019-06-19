Terry Armstrong (copy)

Scottsdale Bella Vista Prep’s Terry Armstrong, left, signed his papers to play at Arizona in the 2019-20 season.

Arizona signee Terry Armstrong will bypass college to play professionally, according to his guardian and mentor, Tim Jones.

247 Sports and Stockrisers first reported Armstrong's move, which clears a much-needed roster spot for Arizona, while Jones told the Star that Armstrong will play in the G League or overseas next season.

"Options on the table but we haven't chosen one yet," Jones told the Star via text message, adding that "it's nothing to do with academics. He just decided that he'd rather go pro over going to school."

The G League announced last fall the addition of "Select Contracts" that would pay $125,000. for elite prospects out of high school. In addition, high school stars R.J. Hampton and LaMelo Ball have both recently made plans to play in the Australian league.

The move could wind up paying off for both Armstrong and Arizona. The Wildcats have  been over its scholarship limit of 13 for most of the spring and there was speculation that Armstrong would decommit. But he indicated on Twitter on May 23 (he appears to have deleted that tweet at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday) that he remained committed to playing for the Wildcats.

However, Arizona was still one player over the limit after Nevada transfer Jordan Brown committed to the Wildcats, so Armstrong's reported departure will solve that problem.

As did the since-transferred Devonaire Doutrive last season, Armstrong may have faced a hard time carving out minutes on the perimeter next season, since the Wildcats also have senior Dylan Smith, five-star freshman Josh Green, sophomore Brandon Williams and junior Alex Barcello all capable of playing off the ball.

However, Armstrong’s departure means UA will have only 11 scholarship players available next season, since Brown and Jemarl Baker will have to redshirt. If Williams has to sit out any portion of the season again because of his ongoing knee issue, the Wildcats would be down to 10.

Armstrong's departure off UA's tentative 2019-20 roster joins him with Brandon Jennings (Italy) and Ndudi Ebi (NBA) as UA signees who never played for the Wildcats. (Terrance Ferguson committed to UA but never signed a letter of intent before signing instead with an Australian club.)

Here's how Arizona's (maybe, maybe not final) 2019-20 roster now looks:

Name/Position/Year/Height/Weight

Jemarl Baker/G/So./6-4/192*

Alex Barcello/G/Jr./6-2/180

Jordan Brown/F/So./6-11/210*

Josh Green/G/Fr./6-6/190

Stone Gettings/F/Sr./6-9/234

Max Hazzard/G/Sr./6-0/170

Chase Jeter/C/Sr./6-10/230

Ira Lee/F/Jr./6-7/235

Christian Koloko/C/Fr./7-0/195

Zeke Nnaji/F/Fr./6-11/220

Nico Mannion/G/Fr./6-3/180

Dylan Smith/G/Sr./6-5/175

Brandon Williams/G/So./6-2/190

*Will sit out 2019-20 as a redshirt transfer

