Texas A&M must contend with Sam Thomas, Arizona's stat-sheet-filling, four-time team captain

Texas A&M coach Gary Blair gave his players Thursday off after they played an overtime thriller against Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
That left the Aggies only one day — Friday — to prepare for Sam Thomas.
The Arizona Wildcats’ senior forward plays every position on the court, often switching spots possession by possession. She fills the stat sheet, averaging 7.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. She is a four-time team captain.
Third-seeded Arizona (18-5) will rely on Thomas on Saturday, when it takes on second-seeded Texas A&M (25-2). Win, and the Wildcats will advance to the first Elite Eight in program history.
Star guard Aari McDonald describes Thomas as both “the X-factor on the team” and “the glue that keeps us together.”
“Sam has a very high basketball IQ,” McDonald said. “I don’t know too many people who can play one through five (positions) and know every position and know where people are supposed to go.”
Thomas wasn’t heavily recruited out of Las Vegas’ Centennial High School. As a UA freshman, she played on a team that won just six games and was just beginning its turnaround under coach Adia Barnes. She averaged 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game as a freshman. Her scoring numbers dipped slightly starting in the 2018-19 season, when Arizona added not only McDonald — one the best players in the country — but forward Cate Reese, a McDonald’s All-American.
Thomas hasn’t been overlooked, though. The people who know the game best see her value.
Tara VanDerveer, Stanford’s legendary coach, calls Thomas “one of my favorite players in the country.”
“She’s competitive, always plays with a smile on her face, and brings it each and every game,” VanDerveer said. “I’ve always been impressed with her and I respect how she’s set the foundation of what Arizona basketball is today.”
Oregon coach Kelly Graves says Thomas’ ability to play multiple positions makes her dangerous, “but her ability to make three-pointers and stretch the defense is so valuable to them.”
Barnes explained it best.
“If you watch her, and you look at the little things she does, they just don’t always show up in stat sheets,” Barnes said. “She locks down her opponent every single game. … She’s special.”
Defensively, Thomas usually matches up against the opponent’s best player — regardless of their position.
In the Pac-12 Tournament, she limited the league’s Freshman of the Year, WSU’s Charlisse Leger-Walker, to just 12 points — 7.2 below her season average. Thomas plays smart and doesn’t overplay her player, forcing the tips, steals and blocks that can lead to big things for her teammates. Her positioning is often perfect, and her timing is impeccable.
Thomas’ skills were on display in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.
In Monday’s opener against Stony Brook, Thomas grabbed six steals for the second time this season. She added three assists and didn’t turn the ball over. Wednesday against BYU, Thomas grabbed three steals in the first two minutes of the game.
Thomas’ 202 career steals are only second to McDonald among active Pac-12 players. She also has 162 career blocks, making her the only active player in the league with more than 100.
As Barnes said, Thomas is “a player who is helping you win games.”
“Sam is such a good player … (she can) impact the game and help us win without having double digits in scoring because she does so many other things,” Barnes said.
She’s often at her best against the nation’s top teams. In the 2020 Pac-12 Tournament, Thomas held future WNBA top draft pick Satou Sabally to nine points. Thomas followed up with big performances in both meetings against the Ducks this season, knocking down three 3-pointers in the Wildcats’ first win in a decade in Eugene and snatching four steals in January’s win in Tucson.
Thomas is also shooting 49% from the 3-point line over the last 12 games. None was bigger than the one she nailed Wednesday.
BYU led Arizona 43-42 with less than four minutes remaining when the Cougars turned the ball over. Thomas missed a 3-pointer that would’ve given Arizona the lead, but teammate Trinity Baptiste corralled the offensive rebound and UA guard Helena Pueyo and kicked the ball back to Thomas. Her second 3-point attempt fell, giving the Wildcats a lead that they wouldn’t relinquish.
That shot showed up in the stat sheet.
“She’s been doing this for four years and she’s been doing a pretty good job. Props to Sam,” McDonald said. “Besides myself, she gets us going offensively, defensively — tells people where to go. That’s what you want in a captain and a leader.”