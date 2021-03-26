Texas A&M must contend with Sam Thomas, Arizona's stat-sheet-filling, four-time team captain

Thomas’ skills were on display in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

In Monday’s opener against Stony Brook, Thomas grabbed six steals for the second time this season. She added three assists and didn’t turn the ball over. Wednesday against BYU, Thomas grabbed three steals in the first two minutes of the game.

Thomas’ 202 career steals are only second to McDonald among active Pac-12 players. She also has 162 career blocks, making her the only active player in the league with more than 100.

As Barnes said, Thomas is “a player who is helping you win games.”

“Sam is such a good player … (she can) impact the game and help us win without having double digits in scoring because she does so many other things,” Barnes said.

She’s often at her best against the nation’s top teams. In the 2020 Pac-12 Tournament, Thomas held future WNBA top draft pick Satou Sabally to nine points. Thomas followed up with big performances in both meetings against the Ducks this season, knocking down three 3-pointers in the Wildcats’ first win in a decade in Eugene and snatching four steals in January’s win in Tucson.