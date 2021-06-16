Texas hires assistant coach April Phillips away from Arizona Wildcats

After less than two months of working with the Arizona Wildcats as an assistant on Adia Barnes' staff, April Phillips accepted a similar position with the Texas Longhorns, it was announced Wednesday morning.

Phillips was hired by the UA for the second time on April 21, but will instead join Vic Schaefer's staff in Austin. She previously coached under Barnes, and helped the Wildcats win the 2019 WNIT championship.

"Texas is a very special place that combines academic and athletic excellence, but we know that it's the people that matter most," Phillips said in a news release. "I am humbled by the guidance of the most high to put me in a position to work alongside Coach Schaefer, whom I respect immensely, and his outstanding staff. My spirit is happy. I'm excited and determined to be relentless in our efforts together to create a life-changing, transformational experience for our young student-athletes both on and off the court. I can't wait to meet our team and get to work."

Prior to Phillips' return to Arizona, she spent two seasons as an assistant and recruiting coordinator at Cal. Her other coaching stops include Loyola Marymount, Georgia Tech and New Haven, after her playing career at Xavier.

"I'm really excited about April Phillips coming to the 'Forty Acres,'" Schaefer said. "Her experience both as a collegiate player and professional as well as an assistant coach really sets her apart. I genuinely believe she will make a tremendous impact on our program. April will be fantastic with our student-athletes, and they will love her energy and passion for the game."

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com.

