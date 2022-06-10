Texas transfer guard Courtney Ramey commits to Arizona Wildcats

Texas transfer Courtney Ramey has committed to Arizona, choosing the Wildcats over West Virginia.

A 6-foot-3-inch combo guard, Ramey gives the Wildcats a much-needed veteran capable of starting or at least playing major minutes at both spots. Arizona also received a commitment Thursday from Campbell transfer wing Cedric Henderson, who is expected to play reguarly at both forward spots.

Ramey posted a graphic of himself in an Arizona uniform, saying "ain't no limits to the things I can do. #beardown." His father, Terrell, thanked the schools that recruited Courtney during his transition in a Twitter post.

"What a blessing that we are so thankful for," Terrell Ramey said. "I'm excited for my kid who handled this process with a high level of patience."

Ramey has not been known to have taken any visits but considered Arizona, West Virginia and several other schools initially.

He's already a veteran of four full seasons at Texas, starting since the midway point of his freshman season, but was less productive last season under first-year Texas coach Chris Beard.

Ramey averaged 9.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 rebounds per game last season while shooting 35% from 3-point range. But during 2020-21, under then-coach Shaka Smart, Ramey averaged 12.2 points and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 41.4% from 3-point range.

Ramey announced on March 31 that he would both test the NBA Draft and enter the transfer portal, thanking his family, fans and coaches for the opportunity with the Longhorns while making it clear he likely would not return to Texas.

Last week, the Portal Report named Ramey the No. 5 player in the portal who could withdraw from the NBA Draft, listing West Virginia, Illinois and Kansas State as his possible destinations. Evanmiya.com named Ramey the 31st best transfer overall this spring.

The Wildcats now have 11 players on their 2022-23 roster after Justin Kier ran out of eligibility and three players — Bennedict Mathurin, Dalen Terry and Christian Koloko — left early for the NBA Draft. Ramey's addition should help the Wildcats offset the ballhandling they lost in Kier and Terry.

