'That's what stars do': Aari McDonald's game-winning performance shows how Wildcats star has grown

Aari McDonald did it again. Only this time, it seemed different — and more significant.

McDonald carried the Arizona Wildcats in the second half of Wednesday’s NCAA Tournament second-round win over BYU. By winning 52-46, the Wildcats punched their ticket to the Sweet 16 — the UA’s first since 1998.

The way McDonald did it — willing her team to victory with her decision-making, timing and adjustments in a come-from-behind win — showed exactly how the All-American guard has grown this year. In the game’s final five minutes alone, McDonald scored seven points, grabbed two defensive rebounds and two steals. She finished with a game-high 17 points on 7-of-16 shooting, adding 11 rebounds, four steals, three assists — and one rather surprising block.

It was, as Arizona coach Adia Barnes put it after the game, “McDonald time.” Arizona will play Texas A&M in Saturday’s Sweet 16.

“She showed up, got stops and made big plays she needed and that’s what stars do,” Barnes said. “She stepped up at the right time when her team needed it. And that helped us find a way to win. That’s what great players do.