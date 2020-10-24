The Arizona Wildcats have received the NCAA's Notice of Allegations. Here's what's next.

Oklahoma State was assessed the most serious violation, Level 1, and banned from the 2020-21 postseason. The school is appealing the penalty.

Besides, Richardson has indicated he didn’t keep all the money. He told the New York Daily News last month that “I was helping kids when they got on my campus, yes, I was,” and there was evidence in the federal trials that Richardson claimed he paid UA players.

In an FBI video played in federal court, Richardson said he paid the cousin of former UA wing Rawle Alkins about $2,000 a month. Recorded phone calls were also played where Richardson said he paid the family of onetime UA commit Jahvon Quinerly $10,000 and that paying players with his own money was causing him so much financial strain that he dipped into his retirement account.

Academic issues may have also been a part of the NCAA’s investigation. After the trial, Yahoo.com reported that a transcript not used in the trial quoted Richardson discussing with aspiring agent Christian Dawkins, partner Munish Sood and two undercover FBI agents about a plan to pay $40,000 to have a course added to Alkins’ high school transcript so that he would be eligible to play as a freshman in 2016-17.